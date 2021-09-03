Ottawa sees highest COVID-19 case count in three months

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa reached a three-month high on Friday, but hospitalizations from the disease remain low.

Ottawa Public Health reported 49 new cases on Friday, the most since May 31, which also saw 49 new cases.

But hospitalizations only increased slightly, to 10 on Friday from eight on Thursday. One person is in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. That person is in their 60s.

Ottawa still has had no deaths from COVID-19 in two months. The total sits at 593. The number of active cases in the city has reached 268, its highest point since mid-June.

There are 807 new cases of novel coronavirus across the province on Friday. It comes a day after a three-month-high 865 cases were reported on Thursday.

The 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa follows 39 new cases on Thursday and 20 on Wednesday.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 807 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Thursday, 628 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 179 cases are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Of the 169 people in Ontario's ICUs with COVID-19, 157 are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 26 to Sept. 01): 21.8 (up from 19.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 27 to Sept. 02): 2.2 per cent (up from 1.9 per cent Aug. 25-31)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.07

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday, the city has reached 80 percent full vaccination among people 12 and older.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 793,822 (+2,815)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 734,170 (+2,972)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 86 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 80 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 268 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 237 active cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 18 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,600.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 10 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, up from eight on Thursday.

One person is in the intensive care unit.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Six new cases (2,385 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 12 new cases (3,691 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 11 new cases (6,430 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Nine new cases (4,360 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (3,741 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Five new cases (3,383 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,985 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,104 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (521 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 343 (+6)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 39 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,462

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,236 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 1

There were 2,560 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 24 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases