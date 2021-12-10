Ottawa sees highest daily COVID-19 case count since late May

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in cases in six months.

No new deaths were reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, there have been 32,613 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 618 deaths.

The 106 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 32 cases on Thursday and 74 on Wednesday. It's the highest one day increase in cases since May 28, when 107 cases were reported.

Twenty-four of the 106 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday involve residents under the age of 10, while 14 cases involve residents aged 10 to 19.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said this week she's concerned with the rise in COVID-19 cases, especially in the 5 to 11 age group.

"The risk we're seeing right now is significant in terms of the spread of COVID in this age group. It is leading to schools being impacted, schools closed, not as much as cohorts going home, which is very disruptive," said Dr. Etches in an interview on CTV Morning Live.

"It is the time to pause and think about for children under age 12 – how many contacts do they have with other children."

Across Ontario, there are 1,453 new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday. That's the highest daily case count since May 24, when 1,446 infections were reported.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 2 to Dec. 8): 38.5 (down from 40.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 3 to Dec. 9): 3.1 per cent (up from 2.8 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.10

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 639 of the 1,453 new reported cases across Ontario on Friday are in unvaccinated residents. Ninety-six cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 151 people in hospital ICUs with COVID-19 related illnesses, 122 are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has updated its vaccination numbers to include children between ages five and 11, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health unit releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 875,281 (+3,098)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 816,812 (+630)

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 524 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 451 active cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 33 newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 31,471.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are five people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, unchanged from Thursday.

There are no patients in Ottawa's ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 2

80-89: 1

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 24 new cases (3,234 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 14 new cases (4,375 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 21 new cases (7,141 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 15 new cases (4,983 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 16 new cases (4,276 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (3,715 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Six new cases (2,195 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (1,206 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (909 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (552 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health has added the new Omicron variant to its list of variants of concern.

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,851

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,341

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 5

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,529

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 122

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 2,896 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 8.

A total of 3,509 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 19 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 33 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 95 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 26 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa. There are two ongoing outbreaks in health care institutions and 27 in child care and school settings.

Community outbreaks:

Multi-unit Dwelling: One outbreak

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreak

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Corporate/Office

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8)

Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16)

Le Carrefour - Services de garde agréés en Centre (Nov. 18)

St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 21)

Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22)

Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Nov. 22)

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24)

Inuuqatigiit licenced childcare - Overbrook (Nov. 25)

Frank Ryan Catholic Intermediate School (Nov. 26)

École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1)

Half Moon Bay Public School (Dec. 1)

Mary Honeywell Elementary School (Dec. 2)

St. Marguerite d'Youville Elementary School (Dec. 2)

St. Thomas More Elementary School (Dec. 2)

Mifo Notre-Dame-Des-Champs – Service Garde Agrees Centre ( Dec. 2)

École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre (Dec. 3) NEW

École élémentaire publique Jeanne-Sauvé (Dec. 3)

Berrigan Elementary School (Dec. 3)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Dec. 4)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Dec. 4)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Dec. 5)

Featherston Drive Public School (Dec. 6)

Vimy Ridge Public School (Dec. 7)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Dec. 7)

Osgoode Township High School (Dec. 7)

École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs (Dec. 7)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: