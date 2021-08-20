Ottawa sees highest increase in COVID-19 cases in two months

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in cases in two months.

No new deaths were linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 28,075 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The 26 new cases on Friday follows 19 cases on Thursday.

The 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday is the highest one-day total since June 20, when 26 new cases were also reported.

Across Ontario, there are 650 new cases of COVID-19. It's the first time since early June there have been more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 on a single day in Ontario.

There are 136 new cases in Toronto, 113 in Peel Region and 63 in York Region.

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 650 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, Health Minister Christine Elliott says 547 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 103 new cases on Friday involve Ontarians who are fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 12 to Aug. 18): 12.6 (up from 12.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 13 to Aug.19): 1.6 per cent (up from 1.5 per cent Aug. 11 to 17)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.05

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 780,795 (+2,558)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 712,216 (+4,755)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 85 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 77 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 143 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 128 cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 11 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,339.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are two people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from three on Thursday.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s (this person is in the ICU), and one is in their 70s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,333 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (3,627 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Ten new cases (6,319 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,291 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (3,696 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,354 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,973 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health says lineage and mutation data is temporarily unavailable.

Ottawa Public Health data* (as of Aug. 19):

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,842 (+1)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 111 (-1)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 50 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,317 (+9)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,231 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 18.

A total of 2,458 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION