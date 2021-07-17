Ottawa sees highest one-day COVID-19 case count in a week

Ottawa Public Health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the largest one-day increase in new cases in a week.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,734 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The five new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday follows one new case on Friday. Two cases were also removed from Ottawa's COVID-19 case total on Friday.

The five new cases is the largest one-day increase in cases in Ottawa since five new cases were reported on July 9.

Across Ontario, there are 176 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Health officials reported 37 cases in Toronto, 20 in Waterloo region and 20 in Peel region.

Public Health Ontario reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in COVID-19 cases reported between Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health based on when the data is collected from the system.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 9 to July 15): 0.7 (down from 1.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 9 to July 15): 0.1 per cent (down from 0.8 per cent July 7-13)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.85 (up from 0.62)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 23 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 21 active cases on Friday.

Three more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,118.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses for the third straight day.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 755,814 (+3,581)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 553,045 (+26,241)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 82 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 62 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,160,812 (+28,080 Pfizer doses this week)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,814

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 405

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 34

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 30 (+1)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 58 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,091 (+14)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101 (+11)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,294 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,568 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new cases (6,231 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,236 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,643 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,329 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,960 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,094 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 839 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on July 15. A total of 1,979 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION