Ottawa sees highest one-day COVID-19 case count this week

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day COVID-19 case total this week.

No new deaths linked to the virus were announced on Friday.

Twenty-six of the 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday involved residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,234 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 574 deaths.

The 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the highest one-day increase since 61 new cases were reported on Saturday. There were 40 cases in Ottawa on Thursday and 43 cases on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, there are 914 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 214 new cases in Toronto, 169 in Peel Region and 69 in Durham Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

The stay-at-home order ended at 12:01 a.m. on June 2. Ontario will announce when Ottawa and the rest of the province enter Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 27 to June 2): 33.2 (down from 35.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 28 to June 3): 3.5 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.84

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 4:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 569,931 (+18,489)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 60,381 (+7,327)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 604,790 (Ottawa received 103,120 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this week)

As of Friday, 66 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 27 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, down from 32 people on Thursday.

There are four people in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 5 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 5 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 7 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 4

80-89: 4

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 558 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 560 active cases on Thursday.

OPH reported that 57 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,102.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,496 (+36)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 290 (+6)

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 26

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Total B.1.617.2: 4

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,454 (+41)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 66

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (2,229 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (3,467 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 11 new cases (6,117 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 13 new cases (4,155 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (3,582 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (3,288 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new cases (1,937 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new cases (1,082 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (855 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new case (519 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 791 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 2.

A total of 3,160 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab was taken at a testing site to the result was 17 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One case removed from the total

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The active community outbreaks are:

Workplace – Construction: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Service A L'Enfrance Aladin St-Anne (May 13) Global Child Services Home Child Care (May 27) Dolphin Tale Child Care (May 30)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Extendicare Starwood - 2 South (May 7) Villa Marconi - 3rd Floor (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15) Supported Independent Living A-16852 (May 17) Group Home A-16961 (May 18) Centre D'Accueil Champlain - 2nd floor unit and 5th floor unit (May 19) Elisabeth Bruyere Residence - REB 5 Unit (May 21) = Valley Stream Retirement Residence - Facility-wide (May 21) Group Home A-17246 (May 22) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) Garry J Armstrong long-term care home - 5th floor and 6th floor (May 24) The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Ward A (May 25) Maison Accueil Sagesse (May 25) Group Home A-17628 (May 29) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5N (May 30) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - One Unit 5E (May 30)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.