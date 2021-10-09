Ottawa sees highest one-day number of new COVID-19 cases this week

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the highest one-day increase in cases in six days.

Seventeen of the 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday involve residents under the age of 20.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,231 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 598 deaths. No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday.

The 48 new cases in Ottawa on Saturday follows 38 cases on Friday, 29 cases on Thursday and 24 cases on Wednesday. Sixty-four new cases were reported on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Across Ontario, there are 654 new cases of COVID-19. There are 123 new cases in Toronto, 80 in Peel Region and 66 in York Region.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 654 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Saturday, 464 cases involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 190 cases involving fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 153 people in Ontario hospital ICUs with COVID-19 related illnesses, 139 people are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 1 to Oct. 7): 26.8 (down from 28.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 1 to Oct. 7): 1.7 per cent (down from 1.9 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.97

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 821,004 (+1,605)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 776,115 (+2,352)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 84 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 338 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 330 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 40 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,295.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are six people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, down from seven on Friday.

There are three people in ICUs.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 1 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 2

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Ten new cases (2,744 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (3,996 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 13 new cases (6,801 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Nine new cases (4,649 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (3,969 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (3,487 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,050 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,130 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new case (870 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 712

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 10,894

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 105

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,600 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Oct. 7.

A total of 3,807 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result in Ottawa is 24 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 13 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (12 elementary schools, one secondary school and two child care centres)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

Kars on the Rideau Public School (Sept. 21)

Centre Parascolaire Alpha (Sept. 23)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Sept. 24)

Grandir Ensemble – Ecole Marius Barbeau (child care) (Sept. 25)

École élémentaire Francojeunesse (Sept. 26)

École élémentaire publique Jeanne-Sauve (Oct. 1)

École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs (Oct. 3)

Assumpton Catholic Elementary School (Oct. 3)

Pleasant Park Public School (Oct. 4)

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger (Oct. 4)

Vincent Massey Public School (Oct. 4)

École élémentaire publique L'Odyssee (Oct. 5)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Oct. 6)

Dr. F. J. McDonald Catholic elementary school (Oct. 6)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: