Ottawa sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The city of Ottawa is seeing a increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases at the end of the first week without mask mandates in Ontario.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 10 people in Ottawa-area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, up from nine people on Thursday. There is one patient in the ICU with an active COVID-19 related illness.

OPH figures only reflect residents who are being treated specifically because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report their own figures on patients who have tested positive.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 17 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 12 patients

Montfort Hospital: Four patients

CHEO: Five patients

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 165 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, and no new deaths linked to the virus. The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is considered an underestimate of the true state of COVID-19 in Ottawa due to provincial restrictions on COVID-19 testing.

There are now 924 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 843 active cases on Thursday and 775 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, deputy medical officer of health Dr. Brent Moloughney issued a warning about increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in Ontario.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 65,394 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 760 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported an uptick in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday. There are currently 667 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 161 patients in the ICU. There were 661 patients in hospital on Thursday.

Officials also reported 22 more deaths due to COVID-19 across Ontario.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 17 to 23): 56.8 (down from 57.8)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (March 18 to 24): 17.7 per cent (down from 18 per cent)

Known active cases: 843 (+68)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 914,429 (+566)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 876,057 (+1,368)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 560,671 (+3,634)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 10 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 6 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 10 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

3 long-term care homes

6 retirement homes

4 hospital units

6 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.