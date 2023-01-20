Ottawa sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ottawa Public Health is reporting a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations heading into the weekend.
In its twice-weekly COVID-19 update, OPH says there have been 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since Tuesday, and one new death linked to the virus.
There are now 31 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 25 people on Tuesday. There are three people in the intensive care unit with an active COVID-19 infection.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
- The Ottawa Hospital: 73 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 4 patients
- Montfort Hospital: 13 patients (As of Jan. 16)
- CHEO: 6 patients
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 88,851 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and 1,003 deaths.
On Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health reported a decrease in the weekly COVID-19, influenza and RSV indicators in Ottawa, but said, "there are still high levels of respiratory viruses circulating in Ottawa."
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 9 to 15): 32.9
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 13.9 per cent (Jan. 15)
- Known active cases: 541
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Jan. 16
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,247
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,784
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 615,107
- Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 332,777
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 36 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU (as of Jan. 17)
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 13 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Jan. 17)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 in hospital, 3 in ICU (As of Jan. 17)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Jan. 16)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 101 in hospital, 1 in ICU (as of Jan. 18)
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations
- 7 in hospitals
- 7 in long-term care homes
- 12 in retirement homes
- 1 in congregate care facilities
- 1 in a shelter
- 1 in a group home
- 1 in a rooming house
INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS
- 1 in a long-term care home
OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS
- 4 in long-term care homes
- 1 in a hospital
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.