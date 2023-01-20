iHeartRadio

Ottawa sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations


Ottawa Public Health is reporting a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations heading into the weekend.

In its twice-weekly COVID-19 update, OPH says there have been 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since Tuesday, and one new death linked to the virus.

There are now 31 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 25 people on Tuesday.  There are three people in the intensive care unit with an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

  • The Ottawa Hospital: 73 patients
  • Queensway Carleton Hospital: 4 patients
  • Montfort Hospital: 13 patients (As of Jan. 16)
  • CHEO: 6 patients

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 88,851 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and 1,003 deaths.

On Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health reported a decrease in the weekly COVID-19, influenza and RSV indicators in Ottawa, but said, "there are still high levels of respiratory viruses circulating in Ottawa."

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

  • COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 9 to 15): 32.9
  • Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 13.9 per cent (Jan. 15)
  • Known active cases: 541

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Jan. 16

  • Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,247
  • Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,784
  • Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 615,107
  • Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 332,777
  • Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
  • Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent
  • Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent
  • Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 36 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

  • Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU (as of Jan. 17)
  • Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 13 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Jan. 17)
  • Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 in hospital, 3 in ICU (As of Jan. 17)
  • Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Jan. 16)
  • Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)
  • Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 101 in hospital, 1 in ICU (as of Jan. 18)

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

  • 7 in hospitals
  • 7 in long-term care homes
  • 12 in retirement homes
  • 1 in congregate care facilities
  • 1 in a shelter
  • 1 in a group home
  • 1 in a rooming house

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

  • 1 in a long-term care home

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

  • 4 in long-term care homes
  • 1 in a hospital

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard

12