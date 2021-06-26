Ottawa sees lowest daily COVID-19 case count in 10 months

Ottawa Public Health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the lowest one-day increase in new cases since last August.

Two new deaths linked to the virus were also announced.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,641 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 591 deaths.

The six new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday follows 18 new cases on Friday and 13 cases on Thursday.

Saturday's six new cases is the lowest one-day increase in new cases since Aug. 23, 2020, when six cases were reported.

Across Ontario, there are 346 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 64 cases in Toronto, 39 in the region of Waterloo and 34 in Peel Region.

Public Health Ontario reported 12 new cases in Ottawa on Saturday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in reported COVID-19 cases between Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health based on when the data is collected.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 18 to June 24): 9.9 (down from 10.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 18 to June 24): 1.3 per cent (down from 1.7 per cent June 16-22)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.58

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 25:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 708,561 (+9,364)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 216,372 (+19,335)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 77 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 24 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 869,410 (+53,820 Pfizer & +33,200 Moderna this week)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported five people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, down from six people on Friday.

There is one person in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 2

60-69: 0

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 is at its lowest level since July 2020.

There are 118 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, down from 137 active cases on Friday.

OPH reported that 23 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,932.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,592 (+1)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 338 (+11)

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 30

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 10

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,609 (+5)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 83

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,273 total cases)

10-19 years-old: One new case (3,552 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new cases (6,213 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,224 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,628 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new cases (3,323 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,956 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One case removed from the total (1,092 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

THE COVID-19 TESTING TASK FORCE

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 683 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 24.

A total of 2,007 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six cases removed from the total

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Quebec is not releasing COVID-19 information on weekends.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Hotel/Bed and Breakfast: One outbreak

Workplace - Retail: Two outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Portia Learning Centre (June 15)

La Coccinelle Des Sentiers (June 15)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain – facility wide (May 19)

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.