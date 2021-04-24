Ottawa sees lowest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since April 1

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 146 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the lowest one-day increase in new cases since April 1.

Two new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 23,086 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 488 deaths.

The 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday is the lowest one-day increase in cases in Ottawa since April 1, when 116 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The Ontario government implemented the province-wide emergency break on April 3, which included prohibiting indoor and outdoor dining and restricting capacity for in-person shopping. On April 8, Ontario imposed a province-wide stay-at-home order, which included closing all non-essential businesses for in-person shopping.

Across Ontario, there are 4,094 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Health officials reported 1,191 new cases in Toronto, 1,014 cases in Peel Region, 406 in York Region and 226 in Niagara Region.

Public Health Ontario reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in COVID-19 case totals between Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health based on when the data is collected.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 13-19): 170.1 (Up from 170.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 10.9 per cent (April 16 – 22)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.87

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 23:

Dose 1 administered: 274,215 (+7,958 since Wednesday)

Dose 2 administered: 28,686

Total doses received: 307,470

Figures for doses administered include residents of Ottawa who were vaccinated outside of the city as well as non-residents who received a vaccine in Ottawa. The vast majority of doses are administered to residents of Ottawa in local clinics.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 25

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 8

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 4,295

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 12

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 105 people are in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from 119 on Friday.

Twenty-two people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is under 10 years of age, one is 10 to 19 years old, one is in their 20s, 11 are in their 30s, six are in their 40s (two are in the ICU), 22 are in their 50s (four are in the ICU), 20 are in their 60s (eight are in the ICU), 34 are in their 70s (six are in the ICU), seven are in their 80s (two is in the ICU), and two are 90 or older.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and does not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa fell below 3,000 for the first time since April 14.

There 2,869 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 3,017 active cases on Friday.

346 more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 19,729 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test rest.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 17 new cases (1,827 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 22 new cases (2,898 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 31 new cases (5,211 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 23 new cases (3,457 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 18 new cases (3,031 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 15 new cases (2,777 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 12 new cases (1,659 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 4 new cases (935 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Three new case (790 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (497 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

A total of 1,947 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 22.

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 4,534 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on April 22.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

A total 50,200 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario.

COVID-19 CASES IN THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 32 cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Nine new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 12 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Five new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 96 new cases



INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 27 COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are 20 active community outbreaks:

Multi-unit dwellings: One outbreak

Social event – Private: One outbreak

Workplace – Construction: Two outbreaks

Workplace - Corporate/office: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Distribution: One outbreak

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Manufacturing: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Restaurant: Three outbreaks

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: Two outbreak

Workplace – Transportation: One outbreak

Workplace – Warehouse: Three outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Crestway Early Learning Centre (April 5) Sawmill Creek Elementary School (April 6) Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre (April 8) Woodroffe High School Infant/Toddler/Preschool Program (April 9) Elgin Street Public School (April 12) Kids and Company Barrhaven (April 12) NEW Abraar Elementary School (April 15) Glen Ogilvie Public School (April 16) Alta Vista Public School (April 19) Wee Watch Kanata Home Child Care (April 19) St. Stephen catholic elementary school (April 20) Ecole elementaire Mauril-Belanger (April 22) NEW

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

St. Vincent Hospital - 4N (March 26) Queensway Carleton Hospital (April 2) William E. Hay Centre (April 3) Chartwell Heritage Retirement Home (April 6) Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home A-12829 (April 10) Group Home A-12867 (April 10) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Group Home A-13275 (April 14) Group Home A-13348 (April 14) Westwood Retirement Residence (April 16) Centre d'Accueil Champlain (April 17) Group Home A-13708 (April 17) Montfort Hospital (April 21)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.