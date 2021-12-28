Ottawa sees more than 400 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; one more in hospital

Ottawa Public Health says another 424 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and there is one more patient in hospital with an active infection.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says testing capacity in the province is "under strain." Currently, walk-in testing at assessment centres in Ottawa is suspended to ensure testing capacity is in place for essential workers in need of an urgent test.

Some assessment centres were also closed over the Christmas weekend.

Case counts are also typically lower than average on Tuesdays.

To date, Ottawa Public Health has recorded 39,170 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday, keeping the city's pandemic death toll at 621 residents. The number of known active cases remains above 5,000.

There is one additional person in hospital with COVID-19 compared to Monday. Experts consider hospitalizations a lagging indicator, meaning they typically rise some time after case counts increase.

The city's seven-day average is 549.6, up from 313.7 one week ago and up from 39.3 four weeks ago.

Across the province, health officials reported 8,825 new cases of COVID-19. Seven more Ontarians have died and 2,481 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, there are 491 patients in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, up 11 patients from Monday’s report. She also said 187 people are being treated in ICUs in the province, up from 176.

Data on the vaccination status of infected individuals was not released.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 20 to Dec. 26): 377.2 (down from 377.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 20 to Dec. 26): 19.6 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.12

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 890,361

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 819,592

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 243,889

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 5,287 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, up from 5,164 active cases reported on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 301 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in the past three days. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 33,262.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 11 people in Ottawa hospitals with active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 10 on Monday.

One person is in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 3 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 6

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 418 active cases (3,853 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 846 active cases (5,414 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 1,408 active cases (8,795 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 976 active cases (6,181 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 693 active cases (5,176 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 540 active cases (4,382 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 249 active cases (2,501 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 99 active cases (1,333 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 43 active cases (962 total cases)

90+ years old: 15 active cases (570 total cases)

Unknown: Zero active cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,686

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 162

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 14,675

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 124

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,557 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Boxing Day and labs performed 2,408 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 28 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 71 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 54 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 32 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 54 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 28 new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Multi-unit dwelling: One outbreak

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24)

École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1)

Osgoode Township High School (Dec. 7)

Jockvale Elementary School (Dec. 10)

École secondaire publique Pierre-de-Blois (Dec. 11)

Pleasant Park Public School (Dec. 12)

École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé La Source (Dec. 13)

Glebe Collegiate Institute (Dec. 13)

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Dec. 14)

Sacred Heart High School (Dec. 14)

École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité (Dec. 15)

Ottawa Forest & Nature Licenced Childcare (Dec. 15)

St. Peter High School (Dec. 15)

St. John XXIII Elementary School (Dec. 15)

Torah Academy of Ottawa (Dec. 16)

Garderie Providence Services de Garde Agréés en Centre (Dec. 16)

La Coccinelle Le Prelude Licenced Childcare (Dec. 16)

Merivale High School (Dec. 16)

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Seconday School (Dec. 16)

École élémentaire catholique Alain Fortin (Dec. 17)

École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Édouard Bond (Dec. 17)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Dec. 17)

St. Patrick Elementary School (Dec. 17)

Fallingbrook Licenced Childcare (Dec. 18)

Ruddy Family Y Licenced Childcare (Dec. 18)

Borden Farm Licenced Childcare (Dec. 20)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Geneviève (Dec. 20)

MIFO Services de Garde Agréés en Centre - Chapel Hill (Dec. 20)

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Dec. 21)

École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais (Dec. 21)

École secondaire catholique Pierre-Savard (Dec. 21)

École secondaire publique Gisèle-Lalonde (Dec. 21)

Steve MacLean Public School (Dec. 21)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Ouest (Dec. 22)

École élémentaire catholique Terre-des-Jeunes (Dec. 22)

Andrew Fleck Licenced home childcare - Orleans (Dec. 23)

École élémentaire catholique l'Étoile de l'Est (Dec. 23)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Dec. 23)

Portia Licenced Childcare - Kanata (Dec. 23)

Churchill Carling Licenced Childcare (Dec. 24)

Beacon Learning Centre Licenced Childcare (Dec. 25)

Forest Valley Program Licenced Childcare (Dec. 26)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: