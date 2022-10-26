Ottawa sees record-breaking temperature Wednesday

It is unseasonably warm in Ottawa today and the temperature climbed to a record-breaking high.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 22 C and a humidex of 25 degrees. The current record for Oct. 26 is 22.8 C set back in 2012.

At 1 p.m., a temperature of 23.4 C was recorded at the Ottawa Airport with a humidex of 28.

It will be mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle this morning. It will be windy early in the day with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour.

Expect cloudy skies this evening and a 60 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 5 C overnight.

The stretch of warm weather will end tomorrow. Thursday’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 10 C.

Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will drop to -4 C overnight.

It will be even cooler on Friday with cloudy skies and a high of 8 C.