Ottawa sees rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, outbreaks

Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa and hospitalizations and COVID-19 outbreaks continue to rise, as health officials issue a reminder that the "pandemic is not over."

Ottawa Public Health said this week Ottawa is seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the wastewater signal and outbreaks, while the COVID-19 test positivity rate is "very high". As of Wednesday, the positivity rate in Ottawa was 20 per cent.

"We know what can help minimize its impact: get boosted, wear a mask, limit your contacts & stay home when sick," the health unit said.

There are 27 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, up from 24 on Tuesday. Health officials say there are five people in the ICU because of an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 62 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 40 patients

Montfort Hospital: 10 patients

CHEO: Five patients

The hospitals reported 117 people in hospital with COVID-19, up from 61 one week ago.

Public health reported 444 new COVID-19 cases in the city since Tuesday. OPH has recorded 76,402 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 829 deaths.

There are 23 new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and other settings since Tuesday. There are six new outbreaks in long-term care homes and eight new COVID-19 outbreaks in hospitals.

In a statement on Twitter, Ottawa Public Health addressed the "sharp increase" in outbreaks across the city.

"It's a stark reminder of the importance of being mindful of the risk you may pose to others, especially those at higher-risk," OPH said.

"Getting boosted, wearing masks and staying home when sick are essential towards reducing the spread of COVID, especially when visiting (or planning to visit) a high-risk setting."

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 7-13): 64.0 (up from 52.6)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care (July 13): 20.6 per cent

Known active cases: 982 (+200)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated July 11.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 918,320

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 884,282

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 582,989

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 64 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 5 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 68 in hospital, 0 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, July 15):

10 long-term care homes

19 retirement homes

12 hospital units

11 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.