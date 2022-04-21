Ottawa sees sharp rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a significant rise in the number of people in Ottawa hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection, along with two new deaths linked to COVID-19.

Twenty-seven people are in Ottawa hospitals on Thursday with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 20 on Wednesday. There are six people in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, up from five on Wednesday.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 60 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 14 patients

Montfort Hospital: 11 patients

CHEO: Three patients

OPH reported 347 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Daily case counts are generally considered undercounts because of provincially mandated limits on PCR testing.

Two more Ottawa residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 69,889 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 773 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported 1,626 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the province on Thursday, and 17 new deaths linked to the virus. There were 1,662 people in hospital on Wednesday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 13 to 19): 107.8 (down from 125.0)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 19): 23.3 per cent

Known active cases: 1,754 (-14)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Last updated April 19, 2022

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,390 (+356)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 879,108 (+740)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 570,497 (+2,361)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 26 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 96 in hospital, 3 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit as of Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

14 long-term care homes

27 retirement homes

8 hospital units

19 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.