Ottawa sees single-digit COVID-19 case numbers on Saturday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, one day after the capital saw a double-digit case increase for the first time in three weeks.

No new deaths were reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 27,815 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

In Ottawa, the five new cases comes one day after Ottawa saw double-digit single day COVID-19 case numbers for the first time since July 4. There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and eight new cases on Thursday.

Across Ontario, there are 258 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. It's the first time there have been more than 250 cases of COVID-19 since Canada Day. Health officials reported 53 cases in Toronto, 33 in York Region and 28 in Waterloo Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 23 to July 29): 4.0 (up from 3.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 23 to July 29): 0.5 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.12

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 771,626 (+2,646)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 654,869 (+6,936)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 71 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,333,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 51 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 50 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported two new resolved cases on Saturday. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,171.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There is one person in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,302 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,580 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,245 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,252 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,662 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,334 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,965 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,096 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,834

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 49

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 44 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,147

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 980 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on July 29.

A total of 1,667 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 17 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION