Ottawa sees slight drop in active COVID-19 cases Monday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a slight drop in the number of confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The public health unit said Monday that seven more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight people's cases have resolved, dropping the number of known active cases by one.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 593 residents have died.

There are zero active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. There are no Ottawa residents in local hospitals with COVID-19 for a second straight day. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa for an 18th straight day.

Ottawa Public Health reported a data correction in the number of people in Ottawa who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, saying those individuals who were previously listed among Ottawa vaccinations were not residents of Ottawa and have been removed from the total number of vaccinated residents. This resulted in a slight drop in the percentage of residents 12 and older who had received at least one dose.

There was no update from the provincial government Monday because of the Civic Holiday. Public Health Ontario will release Monday's provincial figures alongside Tuesday's at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 25 to July 31): 4.6 (up from 4.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 23 to July 29): 0.5 per cent (unchanged)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.15 (up from 1.08)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 767,352 (-4,274)*

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 661,965 (+7,096)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent*

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 72 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa**: 1,333,790

*As a result of ongoing quality assurance work on vaccination records in COVax, vaccinations previously assigned to Ottawa residents were found to be for people living outside of Ottawa. These corrections resulted in a small difference in the coverage from what Ottawa Public Health has previously reported.

**Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 50 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 51 on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported eight newly resolved cases on Monday. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,184.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero COVID-19 patients in local hospitals and zero in intensive care.

Local ICUs have been COVID-19 free for more than a month.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,306 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (3,584 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new cases (6,245 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,254 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,663 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,334 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,965 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,097 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,834

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 51 (+2)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 42 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,150 (+3)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce's next testing update will be released Tuesday, Aug. 3 because of the Civic Holiday on Monday.

On Friday, the taskforce said the positivity rate in Ottawa residents for the week of July 23 - July 29 was 0.5 per cent.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 17 hours.