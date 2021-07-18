Ottawa sees slight uptick in daily cases Sunday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting seven more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, a slight uptick over previous reports in the past week.

OPH reported five new cases on Saturday, following three days of net zero case increases and one day where the total decreased by one.

The new cases Sunday bring Ottawa's pandemic total to 27,741 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Sunday. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 593 residents of Ottawa.

Across Ontario, officials reported another 177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and said six more Ontarians have died due to the virus. The number of resolved cases was lower than the number of new cases, with 166 newly resolved infections, meaning the active case count in the province went up slightly. Public Health Ontario added five cases to its total for Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Around eastern Ontario, Public Health Ontario confirmed four new cases, one in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health's region and three in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit's region. All other eastern Ontario public health units reported zero cases.

Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa ticked up slightly because there were fewer resolved cases Sunday. The incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population is back above 1 after falling to 0.7 on Saturday. Four weeks ago it was nearly 15 times higher and it was above 50 two months ago.

There is only one active COVID-19 outbreak in Ottawa. It is at a local shelter and has had three confirmed cases since July 8.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 10 to July 16): 1.1 (up from 0.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 9 to July 15): 0.1 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.99 (up from 0.85)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 23 active cases on Saturday.

Five more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,123.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses for a fourth straight day.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 755,814

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 553,045

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 82 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 62 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,160,812

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,814

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 405

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 34

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 32 (+2)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 56 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,092 (+1)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,295 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (3,571 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new cases (6,231 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,238 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,644 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,329 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,960 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,094 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not report testing figures on Sundays but said in its most recent report that 839 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on July 15. A total of 1,979 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

The next update from the testing taskforce is due on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION