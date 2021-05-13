Ottawa sees triple-digit COVID-19 case increase for second straight day

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 104 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the second straight day with a triple-digit increase in cases.

Five more deaths linked to novel coronavirus were also reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 25,732 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 533 deaths.

The 104 new cases in Ottawa follows 115 cases on Wednesday and 67 new cases on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, there are 2,759 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday. Health officials reported 774 new cases in Toronto, 602 in Peel Region and 258 in York Region.

Public Health Ontario reports 110 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in COVID-19 reporting between Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health based on when the data is collected from the reporting system.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 4 to 10): 71.5 (Down from 73.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 6.6 per cent (May 5 to 11)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.84

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 12:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 403,357 (+12,632)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 29,007 (+682)

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 438,730 (+46,800)

As of Wednesday, 47 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 74 people are in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from 73 people on Wednesday.

There are 22 people in intensive care units.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 1

30-39: 4 (2 in ICU)

40-49: 10 (4 in ICU)

50-59: 22 (7 in ICU)

60-69: 7 (3 in ICU)

70-79: 22 (6 in ICU)

80-89: 5

90+: 2

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to decline and is below 1,200.

There are 1,190 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 1,241 active cases on Wednesday.

The number of resolved cases has surpassed 24,000.

150 more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 24,009.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 4,645 (+72)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 134 (+28)

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 9

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 5,513 (+69)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 42 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 14 new cases (2,077 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 22 new cases (3,266 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 18 new cases (5,790 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 8 new cases (3,904 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 13 new cases (3,383 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 15 new cases (3,107 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 5 new cases (1,840 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Five new cases (1,031 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 3 new cases (824 total cases)

90+ years old: 1 new case (507 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,520 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 11.

A total of 3,364 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 18 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Seven new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Eight new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 28 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are four active community outbreaks:

Social event – Private: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Marchwood Early Learning Centre (April 18) Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Arpil 28) Centre Educatif Les Debrouillards (April 29) Service de Garde Les Petit Pinceaux childcare (April 29) St. Luke's Childcare Centre (May 1) Barrhaven Childcare Centre (May 5)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Rooming House A-14693 (April 23) Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Shelter A-14574 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26) The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Special Rehab - Ward B - (April 26) Alta Vista Manor Retirement Home (April 27) Chartwell New Edinburgh Square Retirement Home (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - single unit: 4A - (April 27) Group Home A-15395 (April 30) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - single unit: F7 - (April 30) Shelter A-15657 (May 3) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Group Home A-15742 (May 4) Group Home A-15787 (May 4) Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5) Villa Marconi (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus - Dialysis Unit (May 10) Rooming House (A-16432) (May 11) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.