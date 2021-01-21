Ontario health officials are reporting 162 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in more than a week.
There are 2,632 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario today. Health officials announced 897 cases in Toronto, 412 in Peel Region and 245 in York Region.
Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.
The 162 new cases of COVID-19 is the highest one-day total in Ottawa since Jan. 13, when 179 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
Ottawa Public Health has reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for three straight days: 67 cases on Wednesday, 56 on Tuesday and 85 cases of novel coronavirus on Monday.
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,424 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Jan. 19. A total 6,220 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.
The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours.
COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION
Here's a look at the COVID-19 cases reported across the region on Thursday:
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 32 cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two cases
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Public Health: Three cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two cases