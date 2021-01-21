Ontario health officials are reporting 162 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in more than a week.

There are 2,632 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario today. Health officials announced 897 cases in Toronto, 412 in Peel Region and 245 in York Region.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The 162 new cases of COVID-19 is the highest one-day total in Ottawa since Jan. 13, when 179 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Ottawa Public Health has reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for three straight days: 67 cases on Wednesday, 56 on Tuesday and 85 cases of novel coronavirus on Monday.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,424 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Jan. 19. A total 6,220 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Here's a look at the COVID-19 cases reported across the region on Thursday: