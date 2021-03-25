Ottawa sees triple-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today, the highest one-day increase in new cases in two months.

There are two new deaths in Ottawa linked to novel coronavirus.

Ninty-five of the 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thurdsay insolve residents under the age of 40.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 16.483 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 459 deaths.

This is the second time in a week more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa. Ottawa Public Health announced 107 new cases on March 20.

The 152 new cases is the largest one day increase since 180 new cases on Jan. 21.

Across Ontario, there are 2,380 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Health officials reporting 1,016 new cases in Toronto, 294 in Peel Region and 244 in York Region.

This is the first time Public Health Ontario has reported more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 on a single day since January.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Thursday's COVID-19 case count is approximately 280 cases higher due to a data catch-up process.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Public Health Ontario reported 10 new cases involving variants of concern in Ottawa on Thursday.

There are 353 variants of concern cases under investigation.

There are 21 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ottawa, and three cases of the B.1.351 variant.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Red-Control" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 16-22): 59.1

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.2 per cent (March 17-23)

Reproduction number: 1.07 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The red-control threshold is a weekly incidence rate of 40 or more cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent or higher and a reproduction number of 1.2 or more.

The orange-restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 24:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 99,886 (up by 7,593 since Monday)*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 133,440

OPH says the city received a shipment of 36,270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 22.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 26 people in an Ottawa-area hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Eight people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s, five are in their 50s (two are in the ICU), seven are in their 60s (four in the ICU), six are in their 70s (two in the ICU), five are in their 80s and one is 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 800.

There are 817 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 757 on Wednesday.

Seventy-nine more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 15,207 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (1,261 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 30 new cases (2,091 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 35 new cases (3,598 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 22 new cases (2,344 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 24 new cases (2,123 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 15 new cases (1,976 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 11 new cases (1,183 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (709 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Three new case (723 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (472 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,697 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 23.

A total of 6,411 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 33 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 46 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington: Six cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 17 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Four cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 55 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 42 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There is a new COVID-19 outbreak at Timberwalk Retirement Home. One resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at four Ottawa schools: Carleton Heights Public School, Fallingbrook Community Elementary School, John McCrae Secondary School and St. James Elementary School.

There are four active community outbreaks: One is linked to a warehouse, one is linked to a construction workplace, and one is linked to a health workplace, and one is linked to a restaurant.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Rodnichok Daycare (March 1) École élémentaire catholique Riverside South II (March 12) École secondaire catholique Pierre Savard (March 13) École élémentaire publique Séraphin-Marion (March 14) Nature and Nurture Childcare Services (March 14) St. Luke's Childcare Centre (March 15) [NEW] Vincent Massey Public School (March 17) École élémentaire catholique Arc-en-Ciel (March 19) École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse (March 19) École secondaire publique Gisèle-Lalonde (March 19) Henry Larsen Elementary School (March 19) École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité (March 21) St. James Elementary School (March 23) [NEW] John McCrae Secondary School (March 23) [NEW] Fallingbrook Community Elementary School(March 23) [NEW] Carleton Heights Public School (March 23) [NEW]

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter (Jan. 26) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (Feb. 19) Extendicare Laurier Manor LTCH (Feb. 25) Madonna Care Community (Feb. 26) Sarsfield Colonial Home (Feb. 27) Group Home (March 3) Perley-Rideau Veterans' Health Centre – Gatineau Building (March 4) St. Vincent Hospital (March 6) Peter D. Clark LTCH (March 10) Group Home (March 11) Lord Lansdowne RH (March 11) Amica Westboro Park RH (March 12) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 12) Chapel Hill RH (March 13) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (March 13) St. Patrick's Home (March 14) Osgoode Care Centre (March 15) St. Vincent Hospital (March 15) Carlingview Manor (March 16) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 16) Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital (March 18) Portobello Retirement Residence (March 18) Extendicare West End Villa (March 19) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 21) Supported Independent Living (March 23) Timberwalk Retirement Home (March 24) [NEW]

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.