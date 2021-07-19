Ottawa sees two new COVID-19 cases Monday after slight bump in weekend numbers

Ottawa Public Health says two more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 following a slight bump in positive tests over the weekend.

OPH confirmed 12 infections total Saturday and Sunday.

Case counts and weekly averages have been consistently low in Ottawa for the last several days. Last week, Ottawa Public Health reported three days of net zero case counts.

Across Ontario, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported. Public Health Ontario confirmed 130 new infections and 153 newly resolved cases, dropping the number of known active cases in the province.

Only one more case of COVID-19 was confirmed in eastern Ontario Monday, in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region.

Hospitals are free of COVID-19 patients for a fifth straight day and the number of active cases is holding steady in spring 2020 territory. The incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population is up slightly but remains much lower than it was even a month ago, the testing positivity rate remains at 0.1 per cent.

A note on the reproduction number, or R(t). It has been fluctuating significantly in recent days. Ottawa Public Health tells CTV News Ottawa part of the reason is that low case counts make it harder to calculate and estimate how many additional infections could come from confirmed cases. Throughout the fluctuations, however, it has generally remained below 1, the threshold that determines whether spread is accelerating or slowing down.

There is only one active COVID-19 outbreak in Ottawa. It is at a local shelter and has had three confirmed cases since July 8.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 11 to July 17): 1.6 (up from 1.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 12 to July 18): 0.1 per cent (unchanged from July 9 to 15)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.74 (down from 0.99)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, unchanged from Sunday.

Two more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,125.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses for a fifth straight day.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 760,252 (+4,438)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 588,689 (+35,644)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 82 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 65 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,229,842 (+69,030 Pfizer doses this week)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,814

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 405

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 34

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 32

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 56 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,092

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new case (2,295 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,571 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,232 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,239 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new case (3,644 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,329 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,960 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,094 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING

Ottawa Public Health says 205 Ottawa residents were tested on Sunday, and 758 were tested on Saturday.

The average testing positivity rate is 0.1 per cent.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION