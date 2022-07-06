Ottawa Senators announce 2022-23 season schedule

The Ottawa Senators have announced their 2022-23 season schedule, dropping the puck first against the Buffalo Sabres.

The regular season for the Sens begins Oct. 13 in Buffalo. This is the first time the Sens have opened the season against the Sabres since 2015.

Ottawa will face Buffalo, Boston, Detroit, Montreal and Toronto four times each in the coming season and will play Florida and Tampa three times each.

The home opener will be played Oct. 18 vs. the Boston Bruins, launching a five-game homestand—the longest of the season.

The home game on Monday, Nov. 14, vs. the New York Islanders will start at 5 p.m. ahead of the induction of Daniel Alfredsson into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Fans in attendance at the Canadian Tire Centre will be invited to attend a viewing party of the induction ceremony, which will be available to watch on the Bell HD Screen.

The team previously announced an eight-game pre-season, with just one match at the Canadian Tire Centre. Two of the games will be played in Atlantic Canada.

The Senators finished the 2021-22 season with 73 points, in seventh place in the Atlantic Division. The 2021-22 season was marked with several games that needed to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 affecting either the Senators locker room or other teams’ players.

This will also mark the first full season for the team since the death of owner Eugene Melnyk, who died March 28 at the age of 62.

This announcement comes a day before the 2022 NHL Draft. The Ottawa Senators pick seventh overall.

2022-23 Ottawa Senators regular-season schedule (all times Eastern and subject to change)

Thursday, Oct. 13 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 at Florida, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3 vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 14 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21 at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25 at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27 at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8 at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 12 vs. Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18 at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12 at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16 at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. Edmonton, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13 vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 vs. St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20 at Boston, 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25 at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 2 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 6 at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14 at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 20 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 23 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 27 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 30 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 6 at Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Monday, April 10 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 13 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.