Ottawa Senators announce 3-year helmet sponsorship deal

The Ottawa Senators will have a sponsor on their helmets for the next three seasons when playing on the road.

The Senators announced a partnership with Ottawa-based software company Kinaxis to have their logo emblazoned on players’ white road helmets through the 2024-25 season.

The Kinaxis logo will be displayed on the Senators helmets for the first time on Oct. 13, when the Sens visit Buffalo, N.Y. to face the Sabres in their regular season opener.

“This represents an exciting new partnership with a local success story that operates on the global stage,” said Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc in a news release. “We share common philosophies towards partnering for success, investing in our community and positive employee engagement and look forward to working with Kinaxis for many years.”

Kinaxis's headquarters is located on Palladium Drive, a short distance from the Canadian Tire Centre. The company makes supply chain management and sales software for large corporations. It went public in 2014 and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“On behalf of the hundreds of employees based in Ottawa, it is a privilege to partner with such an amazing team,” said Kinaxis CEO John Sicard.

NHL teams have been including sponsorships on players’ gear this season. The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the word “Milk” would appear on jerseys in partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario. RBC is the sponsor on Montreal Canadiens jerseys.