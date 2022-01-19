Ottawa Senators announce dates for postponed games
The Ottawa Senators have announced new dates for more than a dozen games that have been postponed due to COVID-19.
The team first had to postpone games in November because of a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff. Other games had to be rescheduled when other teams came down with cases, and still more have been delayed because of a pause on cross-border travel between Canada and the U.S. and because of government-imposed attendance restrictions at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Dates have now been finalized for 15 games, including two in April that will be played earlier in the year.
The team says, unless otherwise indicated, previously purchased tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates.
Anyone who is unable to attend the rescheduled dates will receive direct communication regarding available options.
Ticket related questions can be directed to tickets@ottawasenators.com or to your original point of purchase.
LIST OF RESCHEDULED OTTAWA SENATORS GAMES
- The originally scheduled April 7 game vs. New Jersey is now set for Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
- The originally scheduled Dec. 23 game vs. Carolina is now set for Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
- The originally scheduled Dec. 31 game vs. Pittsburgh is now set for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
- The originally scheduled Dec. 29 game vs. Boston is now set for Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m.
- The originally scheduled Dec. 27 game at Washington is now set for Sunday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.
- The originally scheduled Dec. 21 game vs. St. Louis is now set for Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
- The originally scheduled April 20 game at Buffalo is now set for Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
- The originally scheduled Dec. 19 game vs. Boston is now set for Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m.
- The originally scheduled Nov. 20 game vs. N.Y. Rangers is now set for Sunday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.
- The originally scheduled Jan. 3 game vs. Minnesota is now set for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
- The originally scheduled March 24 game at N.Y. Islanders is now set for Thursday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.
- The originally scheduled Jan. 15 game at Winnipeg is now set for Thursday, March 24 at 8 p.m. EDT.
- The originally scheduled Nov. 18 game vs. Nashville is now set for Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m.
- The originally scheduled Jan. 6 game at Seattle is now set for Monday, April 18 at 10 p.m. EDT.
- The originally scheduled Jan. 8 game at Vancouver is now set for Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. EDT.