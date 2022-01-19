Ottawa Senators announce dates for postponed games

The Ottawa Senators have announced new dates for more than a dozen games that have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The team first had to postpone games in November because of a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff. Other games had to be rescheduled when other teams came down with cases, and still more have been delayed because of a pause on cross-border travel between Canada and the U.S. and because of government-imposed attendance restrictions at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Dates have now been finalized for 15 games, including two in April that will be played earlier in the year.

The team says, unless otherwise indicated, previously purchased tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Anyone who is unable to attend the rescheduled dates will receive direct communication regarding available options.

Ticket related questions can be directed to tickets@ottawasenators.com or to your original point of purchase.

LIST OF RESCHEDULED OTTAWA SENATORS GAMES