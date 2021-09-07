Ottawa Senators extend GM Pierre Dorion through 2024-25 season
The Ottawa Senators have extended general manager Pierre Dorion through the 2024-25 NHL season.
The club announced the news in a release Tuesday, saying it also holds an option for the 2025-26 campaign.
Dorion was named the team's GM in 2016 and has 149 wins across his managerial career.
The Ottawa native initially joined the Senators in 2007 as chief amateur scout, and has also served as director of player development and assistant general manager.
The Sens have often struggled during Dorion's time at the helm, finishing last season with a 23-28-5 record, second last in the all-Canadian North Division.
Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a statement Tuesday that Dorion has "worked tirelessly towards building an organization that can compete with the National Hockey League's best."
"He's dedicated, detailed and maintains a sound hockey mind," Melnyk said. "Under Pierre's leadership, we have the utmost confidence that this team will soon be recognized as one that is consistently meriting success."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2021.
