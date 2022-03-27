Ottawa Senators fan wins big in Pure Country 94 Shootout contest

An Ottawa Senators fan is $9400 richer after sinking a shot from centre ice at the Ottawa Senators game on Saturday.

Ottawa’s Pure Country 94 was the title sponsor of Country Night at the Ottawa Senators game. The Bell Media radio station activated a shootout at centre ice during the second intermission for a chance to win $9400.

Sam Wilson managed to get the winning shot.

The other two participants received runner-up prizes with concert tickets to the Pure Country 94 Summer Concert Series – tickets to three upcoming and highly anticipated country shows this year at the Canadian Tire Centre (Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs).

The Ottawa Senators ended up in a shootout of their own, but ultimately fell 4-3 to the Florida Panthers Saturday.

Bell Media own CTV News Ottawa as well as Pure Country 94.