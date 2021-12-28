Ottawa Senators' final game of 2021 postponed because of capacity limits

The National Hockey League has postponed another Ottawa Senators game, blaming capacity limits for suspending play.

Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins has been postponed, making it the ninth Sens game to be postponed since mid-November because of issues related to COVID-19.

"Due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, nine additional games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted," the NHL said in a release Tuesday.

The capacity limit at sports venues like the Canadian Tire Centre was cut in half earlier this month as the Ontario government tries to clamp down on the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Games in Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, and Winnipeg have also been postponed.

Make-up dates have not yet been established, the league said.

Meanwhile, the team said head coach D.J. Smith and video coach Mike King were removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday morning. Goalie Matt Murray was recalled from Belleville and forward Tyler Boucher was signed to a three-year entry-level contract.

List of postponed Ottawa Senators games