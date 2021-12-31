Ottawa Senators game Monday at Canadian Tire Centre postponed due to attendance restrictions

The Ottawa Senators game Monday night at Canadian Tire Centre has been postponed due to the new capacity limits on sports arenas in Ontario.

The Ontario government announced this week that as of Friday, spectator capacity will be limited to 50 per cent of the usual capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is less, in the following indoor areas:

Spectator areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities (e.g., sporting events)

Concert venues

Theatres

On Friday, the NHL announced the Senators game against Minnesota "has been postponed due to Canadian attendance restrictions."

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

It's the sixth straight Senators home game postponed due to either COVID-19 protocols or attendance restrictions. Last Monday's scheduled game in Washington was also postponed.

Earlier this week, the NHL announced the Senators game against Pittsburgh on New Year's Eve at Canadian Tire Centre was postponed due to attendance restrictions.

The Senators are scheduled to begin a five-game road trip in Toronto on Saturday. They are next scheduled to play at the Canadian Tire Centre on Jan. 18 against the Buffalo Sabres.