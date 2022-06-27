Ottawa Senators great Daniel Alfredsson named to Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson has been named to the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF).

Alfredsson was the first player named as an inductee into the HHOF's class of 2022 on Monday. He has been eligible for entry into the Hall of Fame since 2017.

Announcing Class of 2022 Player Inductee Daniel Alfredsson.#HHOF2022 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/FA8tLMGVMt

Hockey Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald and selection committee chair Mike Gartner called Alfredsson to tell him the news.

Alfredsson told them he was “truly humbled and honoured” at the news.

“Thank you so much guys. I can’t tell you how much this means, not just to me, but to the city of Ottawa as well,” he said.

Alfredsson played 1,178 games with the Senators over 17 seasons and holds franchise records for goals (426), assists (682), points (1,108), shots (3,320), and hat tricks (8). He won the NHL's Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 1996 and led the Senators to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007. He's also won two Olympic medals with the Swedish national team, including gold in 2006, and has been a longtime philanthropist and mental health advocate in Ottawa. Alfredsson played one season with the Detroit Red Wings before signing a one-day contract in 2014 to officially retire as an Ottawa Senator. His No. 11 jersey was retired in 2016, making him the first player in modern franchise history to have his jersey retired. He has been awarded the Key to the City of Ottawa, an honourary doctorate from Carleton University, and the Governor General's Meritorious Service Cross.

The announcement of his upcoming induction into the HHOF comes on the heels of a social media campaign to support a public submission for his induction. The #AlfieToTheHall campaign garnered support from the Senators organization, former players and staff, and thousands of citizens. Senators fans Stephen Macdonald and Corey Meehan made the public submission to the HHOF.

"We submitted the case, Corey went down to the hall in person with a box and 20 printed copies. The hall knew it was coming and said, 'Thank you, we've received your case'," Macdonald said.

IT'S OFFICIAL: #AlfieToTheHall!!! pic.twitter.com/aKSXa9X1Hg

Alfredsson said being named to the HHOF was a truly humbling honour and he thanked the fans and the #AlfieToTheHall campaign for their support.

"I would like to think that it was my playing career that made them select me, but it really does feel truly special to have this support, not only from the group that put this bid together but also all the fans that responded," Alfredsson said in a conference call after the announcement.

Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, women's player Riikka Sallinen, and builder Herb Carnegie were also voted as members of the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022. They will be formally inducted Nov. 14, 2022.

It’s a Beautiful Day! ☀️

Daniel Alfredsson has been elected to the @HockeyHallFame!!#AlfieToTheHall | #HHOF2022 pic.twitter.com/teTVeNZumu