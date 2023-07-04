Ottawa Senators, Hamonic agree to 2-year deal

The Ottawa Senators say the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Travis Hamonic.

The 32-year-old Hamonic has agreed to a two-year, $2.2-million deal.

Hamonic skated in 75 regular-season games with the Senators in the 2022-23 season. He had six goals, 15 assists and 71 penalty minutes.

"Travis is a key component of our group," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a news release. "He routinely sets a good example for our younger players with work ethic and accountability, his fearlessness and with a determination level that he seems to exceed each time he steps on the ice. He’s a leader with strong character and someone we’re very pleased to see returning."

Hamonic will begin the 2023-24 season seven games shy of his 800th career game.

Last week, the Senators announced deals with defencemen Erik Brannstrom and Jacob Bernard-Docker and goalie Joonas Korpisalo.