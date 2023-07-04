iHeartRadio

Ottawa Senators, Hamonic agree to 2-year deal


Ottawa Senators defenceman Travis Hamonic (23) keeps Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) away from the puck during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Ottawa Senators say the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Travis Hamonic.

The 32-year-old Hamonic has agreed to a two-year, $2.2-million deal.

Hamonic skated in 75 regular-season games with the Senators in the 2022-23 season. He had six goals, 15 assists and 71 penalty minutes.

"Travis is a key component of our group," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a news release. "He routinely sets a good example for our younger players with work ethic and accountability, his fearlessness and with a determination level that he seems to exceed each time he steps on the ice. He’s a leader with strong character and someone we’re very pleased to see returning."

Hamonic will begin the 2023-24 season seven games shy of his 800th career game.

Last week, the Senators announced deals with defencemen Erik Brannstrom and Jacob Bernard-Docker and goalie Joonas Korpisalo. 

