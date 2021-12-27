Ottawa Senators home game Wednesday postponed due to COVID-19

The National Hockey League says another Ottawa Senators game is being postponed due to COVID-19.

Wednesday's home game against the Boston Bruins is the latest to be postponed because of cases in the league. Monday's game in Washington was also postponed, as the league shut down play until Dec. 28.

This comes after the Sens-Bruins game on Dec. 19 was postponed because of cases among the Bruins organization.

The Sens were out practicing Monday at the Canadian Tire Centre and will practice again Tuesday. Goalie Anton Forsberg was not on the ice Monday, as he has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol because of a recent close contact.

Last week, the team announced that head coach D.J. Smith, goalie Filip Gustavsson, video coach Mike King, assistant coach Davis Payne, and three staff members were placed in the COVID-19 protocol.

Eight Ottawa Senators games have been postponed because of COVID-19 since Nov. 16, with only one—Ottawa at New Jersey—having been made up. Dates for the remaining games have yet to be announced.

List of postponed Ottawa Senators games