Ottawa Senators honour late owner with special jersey patch
The Ottawa Senators will be honouring the late Eugene Melnyk for the remainder of the 2021-22 NHL season with special patches on their jerseys.
The team unveiled the “EM” patches in a tweet on Friday ahead of the team’s game with the Detroit Red Wings.
“Beginning tonight, the Sens will wear a jersey patch for the remainder of the 2021-22 season in memory of Mr. Melnyk,” it said.
Beginning tonight, the #Sens will wear a jersey patch for the remainder of the 2021-22 season in memory of Mr. Melnyk. pic.twitter.com/Rx6hW3zxL3— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 1, 2022
Melnyk, who had bought the Senators out of bankruptcy in 2003, died Monday at the age of 62 after a lengthy illness. His death prompted an outpouring of condolences and memories of the team’s highs and lows in the nearly two decades Melnyk was at the helm.
The Senators defeated the Red Wings 5-2 Friday night with a hat trick by the recently acquired Mathieu Joseph. Goalie Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut with the team. The Senators will play their first game at the Canadian Tire Centre since Melnyk’s death on Sunday, also against Detroit.
