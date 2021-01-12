Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk says he wants to see fans in the seats at the Canadian Tire Centre this season and he has submitted a plan to do it.

However, a senior provincial government source tells CTV News it is not happening.

Melnyk tweeted on Tuesday that he submitted a public safety plan that would allow 6,000 fans into the arena to watch the Senators play. The tweet was later deleted.

Melnyk said the plan includes "health protocols ranging from proper physical distancing, rapid testing and mask-wearing at all times inside the arena."

The Ontario government announced earlier this month that the Ottawa Senators would be allowed to play and host games at their home arena, despite the provincewide lockdown that is currently in place; however, fans would not be allowed in the stands.

Melnyk said he would move ahead with the plan the moment public health said it was okay.

"We’re ready to put the plan into practice once public health officials give us the green light," Melnyk said in a second tweet that was also deleted.

The government source who spoke to CTV News said a green light isn't coming and they were stunned by the timing of Melnyk's tweet.

It was posted shortly before Ontario Premier Doug Ford was set to announce new COVID-19 restrictions in the province, including a second state of emergency.

Several social media users responded to the tweet, calling it "tone deaf", given the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in Ontario.

Melnyk had also discussed his idea on Zoomer Radio AM 740 in Toronto earlier this month.

The Sens' first home game is Jan. 15 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.