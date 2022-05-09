Ottawa Senators part ways with vice president of player development Pierre McGuire
The Ottawa Senators have relieved Pierre McGuire of his duties as the team's senior vice president of player development after less than a year on the job.
McGuire was hired by the Senators last July following a 13-year run as an analyst on NBC hockey broadcasts.
The Senators confirmed McGuire's departure on Monday with a brief statement.
"We thank Pierre for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours," the team said.
McGuire, who also had broadcast stints with TSN and CJAD radio in Montreal, had previously served a Senators pro scout between 1994-96 before going into radio and TV.
He won the Stanley Cup twice as a Pittsburgh scout and assistant in the early 1990s and went on to be assistant general manager and coach of the Hartford Whalers.
-- With files from The Associated Press.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2022.
