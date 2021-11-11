Ottawa Senators place two more players in COVID-19 protocol

Two more Ottawa Senators players have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol ahead of tonight's scheduled game against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Senators announced forward Alex Formenton and goaltender Matt Murray were placed in the protocol on Thursday morning. Eight players and coach Jack Capuano have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol in the last week.

Senators head coach DJ Smith was asked if he was surprised Thursday's game against the Kings was going ahead as scheduled.

"All I can do is coach if I'm told to coach, and that's what I'm doing. The league has plenty of people in place to decide what's safe and not safe, and I'll leave that in their hands," said Smith on Thursday morning.

Smith says he is staying in a hotel, away from his family with two young kids while the team deals with the COVID-19 protocols.

The other players in the NHL COVID-19 protocol are:

Victor Mete

Josh Brown

Connor Brown

Dylan Gambrell

Nick Holden

Austin Watson

"Everyone seems to be doing okay, I mean there's some guys that have had a few more symptoms than others," said Smith, adding it is a "tough time" for players and families. "But it's probably more mentally. You're an NHL player and you want to play the games, and your team is struggling and you want to help and you can't."

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the league is monitoring the situation "very closely."

"There has been and remains frequent communication both as among the relevant medical professionals involved (League, NHLPA and Club), and as between League and team personnel," Daly said in an email to CTV News Ottawa. "At some point, the possible postponement of games is a possible response, but at this point in time, it has not been determined necessary by current circumstances.

"Obviously, this remains a fluid situation and the circumstances are subject to change at any time."

Senators forward Nick Paul said the team is trying to maintain a positive mindset while dealing with the COVID-19 cases.

"There's up and downs to the season, but this is just another challenge. It brings the group closer together," said Paul Thursday morning.

The Senators game against Los Angeles is set for 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre. You can catch the game on TSN 1200 and TSN 5.

The Sens recalled Andrew Agozzino, Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thomson from the Belleville Senators for the game against L.A.

- with files from Jeremie Charron, CTV News Ottawa