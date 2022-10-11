Ottawa Senators sign Derick Brassard to one-year deal

The Ottawa Senators have announced a one-year deal with forward Derick Brassard.

The deal is worth $750,000.

The 35-year-old Gatineau, Que. native played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers last season, scoring eight goals and 11 assists in 46 games between the two teams.

Over the course of his NHL career, Brassard has suited up for 10 different clubs, including the Senators.

He played for the Senators in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, scoring 77 points over those two seasons and 11 points in 19 playoff games during the Sens’ 2017 playoff run.

Brassard was not re-signed by Edmonton at the end of the 2021-22 season, and signed a professional try-out with the Sens in September.

The team announced his one-year deal Monday.

