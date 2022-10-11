Ottawa Senators sign Derick Brassard to one-year deal
The Ottawa Senators have announced a one-year deal with forward Derick Brassard.
The deal is worth $750,000.
The 35-year-old Gatineau, Que. native played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers last season, scoring eight goals and 11 assists in 46 games between the two teams.
Over the course of his NHL career, Brassard has suited up for 10 different clubs, including the Senators.
He played for the Senators in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, scoring 77 points over those two seasons and 11 points in 19 playoff games during the Sens’ 2017 playoff run.
Brassard was not re-signed by Edmonton at the end of the 2021-22 season, and signed a professional try-out with the Sens in September.
The team announced his one-year deal Monday.
Congrats to Derick Brassard on signing a one-year, $750,000 contract with the #Sens. https://t.co/1X0sJNE4Pd pic.twitter.com/FhBb6QjCmn— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 10, 2022
-
City opens registration for temporary winter patio programWhile the temperatures are beginning to drop, Winnipeg’s patio season is not cooling off.
-
Windsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt shares plans to address homelessness and mental healthWindsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt shared his plan to address mental health and homelessness in the city Wednesday promising a municipally-funded mental health emergency room downtown.
-
Scott Moe’s plan for provincial autonomy would need support from feds, 50 per cent of Canada’s populationPremier Scott Moe’s plan for greater provincial autonomy will likely face some roadblocks, according to a political studies professor.
-
Edmonton ties record for consecutive days with temperatures above 3 COne hundred forty-three consecutive days with temperatures staying above 3 C: That's the mark Edmonton hit Wednesday and it ties the record for the longest such stretch that was set in 2019.
-
Hockey Canada resignations 'overdue' says Halifax Mayor Mike SavageHalifax Mayor Mike Savage has pushed aside any speculation about Halifax and Moncton pulling out of their commitment to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
'We just want her back': Four-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle hits her near local fairA four-year-old girl is on life-support at an ICU in Toronto after getting hit by a car near the Norwood Fair in Norwood, Ont. on Monday.
-
N.S. RCMP officers reminded about thin blue line patch ban after rally photo emergedThe Nova Scotia RCMP say its members are being reminded that non-approved symbols, including "thin blue line" patches, are not permitted on uniforms.
-
Two adults dead following Markham collisionTwo adults are dead following a collision in Markham Wednesday afternoon.
-
Young Calgary motorcycle racer holds his own in U.S. training seriesIn five months, Phillip DeGama-Blanchet traveled all over the U.S. racing his motorcycle against 25 of the top riders in North America. When the dust settled, he finished ninth overall.