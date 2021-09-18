Ottawa Senators sign Logan Brown to new one-year contract

The Ottawa Senators have signed former first round pick Logan Brown to a new one-year contract.

The club announced Brown signed a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season. The contract carries an annual value of $750,000 in the NHL, and $100,000 in the American Hockey League.

Brown was the Senators first round pick, 11th overall in the 2016 NHL draft.

Last season, Brown skated in 13 regular-season games with the Belleville Senators, scoring two goals and adding seven assists. He appeared in one game with the Senators last season.

“Logan is among the most talented prospects in our organization,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He possesses many of the tools that could ultimately help him find success in the NHL. We’re hopeful that a productive summer translates into a good training camp for him here beginning next week.”

Brown was a restricted free agent heading into the 2021-22 season.

The Senators open training camp next week at Canadian Tire Centre.