Ottawa Senators Thomas Chabot, three others to NHL's COVID-19 protocol
The Ottawa Senators have placed defenceman Thomas Chabot, forwards Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney and assistant coach Bob Jones in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Ottawa now has nine players in the protocol. Chabot, Tierney and Sanford join goaltender Anton Forsberg, forwards Josh Norris, Tyler Ennis and Nick Paul and defencemen Dillon Heatherington and Jacob Bernard-Docker.
This is the second significant outbreak of COVID-19 on the Senators this season. The team had three of its games postponed in November after 10 players entered the league's COVID-19 protocol.
The Senators recalled defenceman Michael Del Zotto and forward Scott Sabourin from the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators. Del Zotto was added to Ottawa's roster while Sabourin was assigned to its taxi squad.
The Senators were scheduled to host Minnesota on Monday, but that was one of several Canadian-based games postponed by the NHL due to arena capacity limits in Canada.
The Senators' last game was a 6-0 defeat at Toronto on Saturday. They are next scheduled to face the Kraken on Thursday in Seattle.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2022.
