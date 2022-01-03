Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot, three others to NHL's COVID-19 protocol; Kraken game postponed

The NHL has postponed Ottawa's game Thursday night in Seattle after three more Senators players and a coach entered the league's COVID-19 protocol.

The Senators have nine players in isolation after defenceman Thomas Chabot, forwards Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney, and assistant coach Bob Jones were added Monday.

Ottawa goaltender Anton Forsberg, forwards Josh Norris, Tyler Ennis and Nick Paul, and defencemen Dillon Heatherington and Jacob Bernard-Docker are also in the protocol.

Thursday's game against the expansion Kraken is the second contest Ottawa has had postponed this week. The Senators were scheduled to host the Minnesota Wild on Monday, but that was one of several Canadian-based contests postponed by the NHL due to arena capacity limits.

The NHL has now scratched 91 games due to COVID-19 concerns this season.

This is the second time the Senators have dealt with a significant coronavirus outbreak in 2021-22. The team had three of its games scrubbed in November after 10 players entered the league's protocol.

Also Monday, the Senators recalled defenceman Michael Del Zotto and forward Scott Sabourin from the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators. Del Zotto was added to Ottawa's roster, while Sabourin was assigned to its taxi squad.

The Senators' last game was a 6-0 defeat at Toronto on Saturday. They are next scheduled to visit Vancouver on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2022.