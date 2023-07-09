Ottawa Senators trade Alex DeBrincat to Detroit Red Wings
The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings in exhange for a pair of players and picks.
The Red Wings sent forward Dominik Kubalik and Ottawa-native defenceman Donovan Sebrango, along with a conditional 2024 first-round draft pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for the goal-scoring forward whose exit from the Senators has been rumoured for weeks.
DeBrincat was fourth on the Sens in scoring last season, with 27 goals and 66 points. The 27-year-old Kubalik scored 161 points in 283 NHL games and was one point shy of a career-high last season.
Sebrango has yet to make his NHL debut, spending last season split between the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins and the Toledo Walleye in the ECHL.
The conditions on the 2024 first-round pick offer Detroit the options of sending their own first-round pick or the Boston Bruins first-round selection. The Bruins' draft pick is top-ten proctected and could be retained, giving Detroit the Bruins' 2025 first-round pick in it's place. The Red Wings could send that pick to the Senators to complete the trade.
