Ottawa Senators trade goalies with Wild: Gustavsson for Talbot

The Ottawa Senators have traded goalies with the Minnesota Wild, acquiring Cam Talbot in exchange for Filip Gustavsson.

This comes one day after goalie Matt Murray was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations.

Talbot ranked 10th among NHL goaltenders in victories (32) over 49 regular-season games in 2021-22.

"Cam is experienced and provides us with greater goaltending stability heading into next season," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a news release. "He was instrumental in helping Minnesota reach the playoffs in each of his two seasons with the Wild. The tandem of he and Anton Forsberg sets us up nicely for the upcoming year."

Gustavsson played two seasons for the Senators. He had a record of 5 wins, and 13 losses (1 in OT) last season.