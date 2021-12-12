Ottawa set to enjoy a stretch of mild weather
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A sunny and mild end to the weekend in Ottawa, following a wet and windy Saturday.
Ottawa received 10.3 mm of rain and freezing rain on Saturday, while the temperature warmed up to 11.2 C late Saturday afternoon.
The forecast calls for a mainly sunny Sunday. High plus 4 C.
Clear tonight with clouds rolling in overnight. Low plus 1 C.
Monday will be cloudy with a high of 5 C.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.
Temperatures are expected to remain above normal until Friday.
The average temperatures for this time of year is a high of minus 3 C and a low of minus 10 C.
