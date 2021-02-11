The road to the 2022 winter games in Beijing will go through Ottawa for Canada’s top figure skaters next year.

Skate Canada announced Ottawa will host the 2022 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships from Jan. 6 to 13, 2022.

Approximately 250 of the best Canadian figure skaters in the men, women, pairs and ice dance disciplines will take the ice at TD Place, competing in three levels: senior, junior and novice.

“After a challenging competitive season in 2020-21, we are looking forward to a brighter and prosperous season,” said Debra Armstrong, CEO of Skate Canada.

“The national championship will showcase the nation’s top figure skaters and we look forward to working with our partners in Ottawa to host an unforgettable event.”

The national skating championships are part of the qualification criteria that will aid in selecting the Canadian team that will compete at the 2022 winter games.

This will be the 12th time Ottawa hosts the Canadian Tire National Skating Championships. Ottawa last hosted the event in 2017.

“After a long, brutal period of time without the being able to share the emotions that come with live sports, getting these marquee events back on the calendar gives us all a sense of optimism and excitement,” said Mark Goudie, CEO of Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group.

“Lansdowne will be the perfect place for us all to celebrate world class skating and time back together again.”

Ticket information for the 2022 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships will be released in the spring.