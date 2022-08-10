Ottawa set to receive a break from the rain

There is no rain in the forecast for the city of Ottawa today, after three days of cloudy and rainy conditions.

A total of 106.3 mm of rain fell on Ottawa between Sunday and Tuesday, including a record 57.9 mm on Monday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for skies to clear this morning, then a mix of sun and clouds today. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Low 16 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a chance of early morning showers. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 28 degrees.

The outlook for Friday is a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24 C. Sunshine is the forecast for Saturday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 15 C.