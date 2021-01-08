Ottawa has set a new one-day record for COVID-19 cases with 210 new cases on Friday, as Ottawa Public Health data addresses a discrepancy in data compared with Ontario health reporting.

Ottawa Public Health reported 210 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 10,960 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 395 deaths.

Across Ontario, a record 4,294 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday. The Ministry of Health says there was a data upload delay at Toronto Public Health and therefore approximately 450 additional cases were included in Friday's report.

The previous single day record for COVID-19 cases in Ontario was 3,519 cases on Thursday.

On Friday, there are 1,382 new cases in Toronto, 691 in Peel Region, 427 in York Region, 213 in Niagara Region and 176 cases in Hamilton.

COVID-19 DISCREPANCY

Ottawa Public Health reported 210 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday after a major discrepancy in cases reported on Thursday. Ontario had reported 164 cases in Ottawa on Thursday, while Ottawa Public Health announced 68 new cases of COVID-19.

In a statement on Twitter Thursday afternoon, Ottawa Public Health said, "OPH received a large number of case reports late Wednesday, which is reflected in the provincial counts, and not in the COVID-19 Ottawa database counts."

"OPH anticipates the discrepancy between the provincial and OPH dashboard case counts on Jan. 7 to be adjusted in the days to come."

Ottawa Public Health says it uses a different database system than the Ontario provincial COVID-19 dashboards, which pull data at different times of day about Ottawa residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Public Health Ontario reported 154 new cases in Ottawa on Friday.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020. Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone this week.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 77.8 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.7 per cent (Jan. 1, 2021 - Jan. 7, 2021)

Reproduction number: 1.07 (seven day average)

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a significant increase in the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

As of Friday, there are 977 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 860 on Thursday.

A total 9,794 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health says there are now 24 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19. There are seven people currently in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, two are in their 20s, two are in their 50s (One in the ICU), three are in their 60s (one in the ICU), nine are in their 70s (five in the ICU), six are in their 80s and two are in their 90s.

CASES OF COVID-19 BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: 20 new cases (753 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 22 new cases (1,327 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 50 new cases (2,300 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 31 new cases (1,509 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 29 new cases (1,427 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 25 new cases (1,292 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 15 new cases (825 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (527 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Five new cases (591 total cases)

90+ years old: Four new case (404 total cases)

The ages of five cases is unknown

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,482 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Jan 6.

A total 6,088 lab tests were performed on Jan. 6.

As of Jan. 7, 2,831 tests were still in progress.

The task force reports the average turnaround from the time the swab is received at the testing site to the result is 28 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 45 cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Seven cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 12 cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 31 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are new COVID-19 outbreaks at Redwoods Retirement Residence and at Ottawa shelter – 29365.

A COVID-19 outbreak is over at an Ottawa shelter.

One outbreak involves a construction workplace, two outbreaks are linked to restaurants, two outbreaks are linked to retail workplaces, two involve a social event at a private setting, one is linked to sports and recreation, one is linked to an office setting, and one is linked to a personal services workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre de l'enfance aux 4 vents (Charlotte-Lemieux) Guardian Angels School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Besserer Place Carlingview Manor Centre D'Accueil Champlain Edgewood Care Centre Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Granite Ridge long-term care home Group home – 27332 Group Home 27915 Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel Maplewood Retirement Community Portobello Retirement Residence Redwoods Retirement Residence (NEW) Riverpath Retirement Community Royal Ottawa Place Shelter – 27734 Shelter - 28365 Sisters of Charity Couvent Mont Saint-Joseph Sisters of Charity Maison Mère (NEW) St. Patrick's Home Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villagia in the Glebe Retirement Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).