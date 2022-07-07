Ottawa shooting victim dies in hospital

A man shot on Banff Avenue in the city’s south end on Tuesday has died.

Police identified the victim early Thursday afternoon as 24-year-old Abdulhamid Haji Ragab. He was known to police. No suspects have been arrested.

The brazen shooting was one of two in about 24 hours in Ottawa. On Wednesday, one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 100 block of Ritchie Street, west of Britannia Village.

"Two shootings in broad daylight in two locations in the city is always concerning," Ottawa police Supt. Jamie Dunlop said. "You never know where a bullet goes when it's fired in an urban environment."

However, police say there is no connection between the shooting incidents.

"“For the public if they’re curious or wondering is this the start potentially of something bigger maybe between two rival groups or whatnot, our investigations thus far indicates that these are not connected and they’re isolated in their happenings," Dunlop said.

The man shot on Wednesday on Ritchie Street remains in critical condition in hospital.

"Obviously my heart goes out to the members of the community, the victim and their family and all the neighbours who have been affected by this shooting who are feeling grief and anger and probably a lot of fear right now," Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Chandra Pasma said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about either shooting to come forward.