Ottawa soccer fans proud of Canada's showing at World Cup

Canadian soccer fans erupted into cheers inside Ottawa’s Glebe Central Pub when Canada scored their first goal at a men's world cup, just minutes into the game Sunday.

Ottawa's Eldrinson Vado was overcome with emotion.

“When you’ve been a football fan for more than 20 years to see Canada score is a really special moment you can’t control it,” said Vado.

“I think I blacked out for a second,” said Eddie Behin. “I can’t believe we scored that soon.”

The historic moment was something one Canadian soccer player has been waiting decades to see.

“Just being there is a success; scoring a goal is incredible,” said Atletico Ottawa’s Carl Hawthorne. “Look around, it just shows how far soccer has come in the country in the city.”

The goal by Alphonso Davies was the first for a Canadian man at the international tournament.

But Canada's joy was short-lived, as Croatia moved into the lead, eventually winning 4-1.

“We’re disappointed but we’re still proud, we’re still cheering,” said supporter Ejamil Mbae. “It’s been, what, 36 years since we made it to the World Cup?”

The loss means Team Canada has been eliminated from advancing in the tournament, but fans were still buzzing about the team's performance on the global stage.

“We more than showed we deserve to be there,” said supporter Sarah Rutherford.

The team still has one game left to play in Group F before heading home. They’ll face Morocco on Thursday.