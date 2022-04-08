Ottawa special needs teacher facing charges of assault

A teacher with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and intimidating two special needs students under the age of 10.

Ottawa police say an investigation shows the mistreatment of the two students began in September 2020, while the teacher was working at an undisclosed Ottawa public school.

Robert Bender, 48, of Ottawa is charged with assault, harassment by threatening conduct, intimidation by threats of violence and mischief.

Police are concerned there may be other victims.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says it has been cooperating with Ottawa police since the start of the investigation.

"The employee was removed from the classroom when we became aware of concerns in relation to his interaction with students and has not returned," the OCDSB said Friday afternoon.

"The OCDSB has also notified the Ontario College of Teachers, and has undertaken an internal investigation in order to determine any further action from an employment perspective."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.