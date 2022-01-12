Ottawa spends $15M to create 138 affordable homes in Edmonton

The federal government is spending close to $15 million to create 138 new affordable homes for Edmontonians.

The money will be devoted towards a pair of new affordable housing projects:

Converting the former Days Inn Hotel on University Avenue into as many as 85 new homes operated by the Mustard Seed for Indigenous people and those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Converting the former Sands Hotel on Fort Road into 53 new homes operated by NiGiNan Housing Ventures for Indigenous people.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the number of houseless Edmontonians to double over the last two years so these new housing spaces will help to address the housing crisis we are currently facing,” said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says the units will be built within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants.