Ottawa spends money on housing for Sudbury’s vulnerable

Ahmed Hussein, federal minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, was in Sudbury on Wednesday to announce $2.5 million to support shelter beds and studio units.

The accommodations are located in a community hub at 200 Larch St. where programs operate to support vulnerable people who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of being homeless.

The money from Ottawa supported the completion of construction of 15 studio units on the second floor of the building.

It’s already home to the managed alcohol program, which is called Healing with Hope.

"It's been enhanced by the pandemic where mental health and addiction has increased in severity and acuity and so we need to reach out to these individuals who are looking for shelter," said Patty MacDonald, CEO of Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury Manitoulin.

"It's really about the social determinants of health and it's being able to offer housing and offering some stability and connection with the community."

The funding also supports 35 Off the Street Shelter beds at the same location.

Hussein said the government is committed to breaking the cycle of homelessness for at-risk individuals.

"After the COVID-19 pandemic there has been an increase in the need for more affordable housing rents are going up,” he said.

“So our job as a government is to continue to make those investments to build more affordable housing here. Sudbury was selected for the Rapid Housing Initiative Investments."

Mayor-elect Paul Lefebvre was at the announcement and said he plans to work hard to address the affordable housing and homelessness issues in Sudbury.

"Today it's establishing a relationship with Ottawa to make sure that we get the funding that we require for all the housing needs that we have,” Lefebvre said.

“From the shelters to affordable housing, right, so there is opportunities there and for the City of Greater Sudbury it's important that we tap into those opportunities as fast as we can."

Hussein said he expects to be back in Sudbury soon with news on other projects that are moving forward to address the affordable housing crisis.